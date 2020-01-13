Law allowing adoptees in NY to receive birth certificates goes into effect Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new law allowing adoptees to have access to their birth certificates will go into effect Wednesday.

Adoptees who are 18 and older and are born in New York State, outside of New York City, can submit their requests by applying online through the New York State Department of Health.

“Every person has the right to know where they come from, and this new law grants all New Yorkers the same unrestricted rights to their original birth records,” Governor Cuomo said. “After years of being denied this basic human right, adoptees will finally be able to obtain critical information about their origins, family histories and medical backgrounds.”

The Department of Health has records for everyone born in New York State, outside of the city.

