Legislators pass War Powers Resolution; it now moves to Senate

The House of Representative wants Congress to be involved in decisions about military action against Iran.

Legislators passed a War Powers Resolution Thursday. The vote was split mostly along party lines with only a few representatives voting across the aisle.

The resolution is aimed at limiting President Trump’s ability to use military forces against Iran without congressional approval.

It moves to the Senate now.

There is controversy over whether the resolution is legally binding since it won’t have to be signed by the President if also approved by the Senate.

