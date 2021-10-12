LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — From ciders to pies, apples are a key ingredient in many favorite fall foods — and they’re tasty right out of the tree, too. Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.

Apple Castle

Where: New Wilmington, Lawrence County

When: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cherry Hill Orchards

Where: Lancaster, Lancaster County

When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

Where: Hellam, York County

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Gray’s Apple Ridge Orchard

Where: Jonestown, Lebanon County

When: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1-5 p.m., or Monday through Thursday by appointment

Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms

Where: Breinigsville, Lehigh County

When: Every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last picking bags sold at 4:30 p.m. on weekends and 5 p.m. on weekdays

Harner Farm

Where: State College, Centre County

When: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Highland Orchards, Inc.

Where: West Chester, Chester County

When: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (reservations not required) and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (prepay for field access online)

Hollabaugh Bros., Inc.

Where: Biglerville, Adams County

When: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery

Where: Jermyn, Lackawanna County

When: Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

Where: Media, Delaware County

When: Daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (pre-purchased timed tickets must be reserved before visiting)

Norman’s Orchard

Where: Tarentum, Allegheny County

When: Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Northhill Orchard & Supply

Where: Winfield, Union County

When: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. or dark on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

Orchard Valley Farm

Where: Seven Valleys, York County

When: Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (entry to pick-your-own fields ends 30 minutes before closing)

Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards

Where: Dillsburg, York County

When: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (tickets must be purchased in advance for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Sceiford Quality Fruit

Where: North East, Erie County

When: Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm

Where: Yardley, Bucks County

When: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (access pick-your-own fields through the FallFest event)

Simmons Farm

Where: McMurray, Washington County

When: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Soergel Orchards

Where: Wexford, Allegheny County

When: Weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solebury Orchards

Where: New Hope, Bucks County

When: Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (reservations are required on Saturdays and Sundays in October)

Strites’ Orchard

Where: Harrisburg, Dauphin County

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Triple B Farms

Where: Monongahela, Washington County

When: Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weaver’s Orchard

Where: Morgantown, Berks County

When: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Note: Because apple picking can be weather-dependent and plant yields can vary, many of these locations recommend that you check in with them before going to pick apples, just in case.

If you aren’t interested in picking apples yourself, many of these sites also sell their own pre-picked produce for anyone hoping to buy local fruits or vegetables. Several also offer other pick-your-own options or additional fall activities such as corn mazes.

Once you’ve picked your apples, what do you do with them? Here are some ideas:

