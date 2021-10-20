President Biden touches down in PA to push ‘Build Back Better’ plan in hometown of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In his first visit to Scranton as president, Joe Biden is slated to appear at the Electric City Trolley Museum to push his “Build Back Better” plan Wednesday afternoon.

Biden arrived in Avoca around 4:15 p.m. President Biden also traveled with Senator Bob Casey (D)-PA on Marine One.







Mr. Biden is traveling from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton where he is expected to speak around 5:30 p.m. to highlight the benefits his “Build Back Better” agenda will have in Pennsylvania.

The President will travel down the Biden Expressway, newly named in his honor, into downtown Scranton.





In Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan Pennsylvania will receive $11.3 billion for highway improvement projects and $1.6 billion for bridge repairs or replacement.





The agenda Biden will speak on also includes providing billions of dollars for a wide range of social programs and improving broadband access to Americans.

“We’d love to see improvements in the infrastructure and hopefully we can get this bill passed and it’ll help everyone,” said Wayne Hiller, the Trolley Museum and Facilities Manager.

Today, I’m heading back home to Scranton. It’s where my values — of hard work and treating others with dignity — were set. Those values are at the core of my agenda.



See you soon, Scranton. pic.twitter.com/exvps4LhJk — President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2021

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the President’s visit throughout the day on Eyewitness News.