LIVE: SpaceX Dragon crew to launch from Kennedy Space Center

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — Arrest warrants in a Tennessee couple's abuse case describe a hellish existence for four children in their legal custody, a nightmare that finally ended after a little boy was spotted walking alone along a Roane County road.

Passersby called 911, and a responding officer began asking questions. The boy's legal guardian soon confessed, the warrants said, to burying the remains of a little girl in a barn and locking a 15-year-old boy in the basement for four years.