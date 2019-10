WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Watervliet couple is accused of unlawful surveillance in bathrooms, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office says at least one child was videotaped as well.

James Hewitt and his wife Valerie Hewitt were charged with unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both turned themselves in on Tuesday.

A judge ordered them not to use public bathrooms as the case moves forward.

Both have bailed out of jail.