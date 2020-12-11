Lock Haven community honors life of Anson Stover

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lock Haven community is honoring the life of Anson Stover, the nine-year-old boy killed last week in Lock Haven.





Stover’s body was found in a bathtub at his aunt’s house on East Bald Eagle Street.

The Clinton County District Attorney says that aunt, 36-year-old Jamie Jackson, told police she found Stover in his room, washed and clothed him and placed him in the bathtub for one to two days.

During those 24 to 48 hours, she shampooed the carpet, disposed of various items, showered, slept and cared for other children in the house.

She told police Stover did not move from the bathtub and she just assumed he had died.

Jackson faces charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, concealing the death of a child, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 we’ll show you how the community is coming together to honor this little boy’s life.