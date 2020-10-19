Long Island Voting Guide

NEW ENGLAND (AP) — Home heating costs are expected to grow this winter because of projections of colder weather and people continuing to shelter at home due to the pandemic. But many could get a break in New England, which is heavily dependent on heating oil.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects a 10% decline in spending for home heating oil this winter while spending for propane is projected to grow 14%. There are projected increases of 6% for natural gas, and 7% for electricity, the agency says.