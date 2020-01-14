LSC’s closing means hundreds of lost jobs

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — LSC Communications, Inc. announced Tuesday it’s closing manufacturing facilities around the country, including the local site.

Others being shut down are in Strasburg, Va., and Glasgow, Ky. The company says the closings are to “focus on manufacturing footprint optimization to align with industry trends” which will reduce costs and improve utilization across LSC’s production facilities.

The move means LSC has closed eight facilities across various business segments and reduced its workforce by about 2,500 people.