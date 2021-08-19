Man arrested for bomb threat outside Library of Congress

After hours of negotiations with police, a suspect claiming he had explosives in his parked truck near the U.S. Capitol is now in custody.

“He gave up and did not resist,” said Chief Thomas Manger of the U.S. Capitol Police. “And our folks were able to take him into custody without incident.”

The suspect has been identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina.

“We do know that Mr. Roseberry has had some losses of family,” Chief Manger said. “I believe his mother recently passed away. And we spoke with members of his family, and there were other issues that he was dealing with.”

Roseberry’s black pickup truck was parked for several hours outside the Library of Congress, prompting evacuations at that building, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court and several other buildings on Capitol Hill.

Both the House and Senate are in recess. But around 10 a.m. some Congressional staffers were alerted to remain calm and relocate to other buildings through underground tunnels.

Law enforcement sources said they are now focusing on how to safely process Roseberry’s vehicle to determine if it contained explosives.

“It’s an active scene we’re trying to render safe,” Chief Manger said.

Authorities were also investigating a video allegedly posted to facebook by roseberry during the standoff.

The nation’s Capitol is once again on alert amid heightened domestic terror threats.

Police have yet to reveal a motive. They said they are continuing to investigate Roseberry’s whereabouts before he arrived on Thursday.

