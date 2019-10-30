Man charged in Kent Co., faces counts in many states

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell Police Department say a man was charged with two fraud charges at the Kent County District Court.

Jason Faraj, of Dearborn, was taken into custody by Lowell Police on Tuesday.

He is accused of writing a check to a local business with an amount between $10,000 and $20,000 but did not have money in his account. Both charges are felony charges.

He is also accused of doing the same thing in other cases. He is waiting on felony charges in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Faraj is on bond in other Michigan jurisdictions.

Judge Sara Smolenski set a $50,000 bond for Faraj in Kent County.

His first court date is set for November.