BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man fatally shot the mother of his child, as well as two of her daughters, before turning the gun on himself late Monday night, leaving the sole survivor of the incident, a 9-year-old girl, to call 911 to the grisly scene at her Brooklyn apartment, police said.

According to the NYPD, the girl called police to her family’s fourth-floor apartment at the Van Dyke Houses, on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, just before 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the bodies of three female victims who had been fatally shot, officials said.

The victims were identified as the child’s 45-year-old mother, as well as the woman’s teenage daughter and 20-year-old daughter, both half sisters of the young girl.

It was not immediately clear if the child witnessed the actual shootings.

Moments later, officers found the body of the girl’s 46-year-old father with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, in a walkway of the building, near the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue, authorities said.

Police said two firearms were found at the scene, including one on the deceased man and another near his body.

The little girl was uninjured, authorities assured. It was not immediately known who was currently caring for the child.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning as police look into a possible motive.

Authorities had not identified the man or any of the three victims.

If you or someone you know are dealing with domestic violence, click here for resources.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please click here for resources.

