EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — A man made off with a French bulldog puppy after holding up the puppy’s owners at knifepoint on Thursday night, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The owners had listed the puppy for sale on Craigslist and agreed to meet the man to sell the puppy.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, the owners were at an Arby’s restaurant parking lot, when the man approached the vehicle and asked to see the puppy. When the owners asked to see the money, the man pulled out a knife and threatened them, according to EPPD.

The suspect demanded the puppy and the keys to the couple’s truck, however the owner drove away. The suspect then fled the scene with the puppy in a black, older model Chevrolet Tahoe with silver rims.

Police said the puppy’s owners described the suspect as a thinly built Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years of age, with trimmed or shaved eyebrows. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket and denim jeans.

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.