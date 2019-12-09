Man wins $100k in Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jimmy Keene of Pelahatchie was on his way to work when he stopped at Hwy. 51 Chevron in Ridgeland.

Wanting to try something new, he purchased a $100,000 Jackpot scratch-off game. He scratched off the ticket and was thrilled at what he saw, that he won $100,000. When he got to work, he asked his boss to make sure he was seeing the amount correctly. His boss told him to immediately return to the store. The store associate told him to head to the lottery office.

Jimmy called his wife Becky to tell her the news.

“’What’s the matter with you?’ I asked him, because he was breathless,” she said laughing. “He told me he won $100,000, and I told him to quit lying to me!”

They arrived at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) headquarters to validate their winning ticket. Once they received their check, the two screamed and embraced in excitement.

$20,000 Winner!

A Greenwood woman stopped at Double Quick #21 in Greenwood to grab an energy drink on her way to work. While there, she also purchased the Triple 7s scratch-off game and won $20,000. Player chose to remain anonymous.

$2,000 Winner!

Carolyn Cleveland of Hickory stopped at Cefco #506 in Newton. She purchased the Happy Holidays, Y’all scratch-off game and won $2,000.