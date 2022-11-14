CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have died and two others were injured following a shooting on the University of Virginia’s campus Sunday evening.

According to the university, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on UVA’s campus.

The UVA police department confirmed Monday morning that three people have died and two others were injured. Both victims received medical treatment.

Police said the suspect is UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Darnell Jones (Courtesy: University of Virginia Police)

According to the University, Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, and he may be driving a black SUV with license plate number TWX3580.

The UVA Athletics website listed Jones as part of the university’s football team. According to the site, he didn’t play any games in 2018 but was on the roster. It wasn’t immediately clear what his overall involvement was on the team.

It was also unclear whether Jones is a current student at the university.

The University of Virginia’s Police Department was working with law enforcement to apprehend Jones.

All classes were canceled for Monday, and only designated essential employees were reporting to work. University Transit Service suspended all academic routes Monday morning. Transit officials said they would re-evaluate their ability for service in the afternoon.

UVA President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday morning saying he was heartbroken following the shooting.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able,” said Ryan. “This is a message any leader hopes to never have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia.”

Counseling and psychological services are available 24 hours a day at 434-243-5150 for any students who may need them. Faculty and staff who are in need of counseling can use the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office using the FEAP website.