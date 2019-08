Logan Franco made a grand entrance on his first day of Kindergarten.

The walkway leading up to the Holy Name School in Fall River, Massachusetts was lined with Firefighters. They were cheering him on as he walked up to the front door.

5-year-old Logan was all smiles as one Firefighter reached over and gave him a high five.

This gesture is a show of support after their fellow Firefighter, Logan’s Dad, died from a brain tumor.