ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is reminding older New Yorkers that Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Medicare health and prescription drug plans can make changes each year to costs, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks.

During the open enrollment period, people with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs. Plan changes take effect on January 1, 2021.

Several resources are available to help Medicare beneficiaries and their families review and compare their current health and prescription plan coverage with new plan offerings:

Medicare.gov has comprehensive information for people interested in signing up or changing their plans. The Medicare Plan Finder tool provides a personalized comparison of plan choices.

Medicare recipients who have limited incomes and resources may qualify for extra help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs. Older adults may apply online or call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY users should call 1-800-325-0778 to find out more.)

1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) offers around-the-clock assistance for those who want to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048. Multilingual counseling is available.

The Medicare & You handbook includes a summary of Medicare benefits, rights, and protections; lists of available health and drug plans; and answers to frequently asked questions about Medicare.

One-on-one counseling assistance is available from HIICAP counselors at each local office for the aging or through the HIICAP toll-free line: 1-800-701-0501.

NYSOFA and Medicare also remind older adults to treat their Medicare number as they do their social security number and credit card information. People with Medicare should never give their personal information to anyone arriving at their home uninvited or making unsolicited phone calls selling Medicare-related products or services.

If someone calls and asks for a recipient’s Medicare number or other personal information, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).