Mercury makes rare transit across the sun today

Skygazers, today is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun.

The rare event is called a transit. It only happens about 13 times per century. The next one isn’t set to happen again until 2032.

Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun, beginning around 7:35 a.m. eastern time. It’s full path across the sun will take 5 and a half hours.

Because Mercury is so small, people will need binoculars or a telescope to see it. Make sure you don’t look directly at the sun or you could damage your eyes.

Instead, attend a viewing party or check out NASA’s website for tips on watching the event.

