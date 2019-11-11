Mercury makes rare transit across the sun today

That's all, folks! Mercury has left the disk of the Sun, completing the transit. The next Mercury transit is in 2032 — so in the meantime, you can read up on @NASAUniverse's TESS mission, which uses transits in other star systems to look for exoplanets! https://t.co/2NlnHKzBFn pic.twitter.com/zRLdYnHiaz — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) November 11, 2019

Skygazers, today is the day to watch Mercury glide across the sun.

The rare event is called a transit. It only happens about 13 times per century. The next one isn’t set to happen again until 2032.

Mercury will look like a tiny black dot on the sun, beginning around 7:35 a.m. eastern time. It’s full path across the sun will take 5 and a half hours.

Just a few more minutes in today's #MercuryTransit! Watch Mercury complete its journey across the Sun through the eyes of our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite ➡️ https://t.co/5OFdcyOFJ8. SDO keeps a constant eye on the Sun, so it has a prime view for transits like this! 🛰☀️ pic.twitter.com/QuCxZL6u1X — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) November 11, 2019

Because Mercury is so small, people will need binoculars or a telescope to see it. Make sure you don’t look directly at the sun or you could damage your eyes.

Instead, attend a viewing party or check out NASA’s website for tips on watching the event.