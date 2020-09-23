Metro-North train hits police vehicle during Dutchess County missing person search

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports that a search for a missing person on the Hudson River led to a crash between a Metro-North train and a police patrol vehicle.

At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Andrew Tyler Neckles, 26, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office by family. He never returned from a boating excursion on the Hudson on Sunday. Although the Marine Patrol Unit mobilized to search the river and shoreline until midnight, Neckles was not found.

During the search, police say a patrol deputy parked close to the railroad tracks to help search in a specific area. He parked too close for comfort, because a passing Metro-North train sideswiped the vehicle. No injuries were reported by the officer or any train passengers.

The search focused on an area of the river near the town of Wappinger. Shortly after it resumed Wednesday morning, police say that Marine Patrol found a boat and deceased man who fits Neckles’ description by to the western shore of the river.

Although the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified the body as Neckles, the scene is still active and under investigation. The county’s medical examiner is likely to positively identify the body and make a final determination on the cause of death after examining the body.