Big 2 News, sat down with one local family, #TeamGuillotte to learn more about their adoption journey and how they are changing the lives of three young boys at a celebration in Midland on Friday, November 8th.

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24)- In honor of National Adoption Month in November, courts across the country are celebrating with special adoption ceremonies creating forever homes and bringing visibility to the need for foster homes and adoptive families.