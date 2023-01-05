After McCarthy has failed numerous times to secure votes for speaker of the House, we reached out to a congressman in our region.

Republican Congressman Mike Kelly said this battle to determine the speaker of the house has gone on for too long.

Kelly said several of the other candidates nominated for speaker of the house have their eyes on other positions. He said McCarthy has been able to secure 200 votes.

“Whenever you look at the numbers and you have 200 and some members that are saying ok, fine, let’s get a speaker, let’s get somebody in there, and you have 20-some people who say no, I don’t care, I’m not going to do anything about it, this is what happens when you have a very thin majority, and so that small number of votes becomes a much bigger issue,” said Congressman Mike Kelly.

Kelly said it’s time for congress elect a speaker of the house so representatives can start to help their constituents.