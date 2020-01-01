Millions gathered in Times Square to ring in 2020

2020 is off and running, meaning a new year and decade. Most celebrations went off without any major problems. The weather was good in New York’s Times Square and the crowd was in good spirits.

ABC’s Kenneth Moton reports.

Overnight, millions of people gathered in Times Square to ring in the new year and watch the worlds most famous ball drop.

Thousands of officers were patrolling the city, keeping the crowds safe with heavy weapons teams, units in the air, police dogs, and for the first time—drones.

From New York to Hollywood, Miami to New Orleans, the party included performances from some of the hottest artists of the year.

Post Malone, The Jonas Brothers, Green Day, and Alanis Morissette with the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, took the stage and brought the party from coast to coast.