Minimum wage to increase in 24 states across the country in the new year

Minimum wage is set to go up across nearly half of all states in the U.S. in the new year.

24 states and 48 cities and counties are raising their minimum wage for a total of 72 jurisdictions, according to the advocacy group National Employment Law Project.

The increase goes into effect on New Year’s Day for 20 states and 26 cities and counties, mostly California. The rest will raise minimum wage later in the year.

Earlier this year, the U.S. House passed the Raise the Wage Act, to make $15 an hour a Federal standard, however, the bill failed in the Senate.