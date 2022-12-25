FILE – Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility’s sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 2, 2022. Officials in Jackson said the city’s water system, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday, Dec. 24, amid frigid temperatures. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — City officials of Jackson, Mississippi announced Christmas morning that residents must boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting from the freezing temperatures.

This comes months after the water system in the in the city, which is home to over 150,000 people, collapsed partially in August. A majority of Jackson lost running water for days after flooding in the area made issues at the time in one of the two water treatment plants worse.

“Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”

To go along with the order, some residents have also reported low to no water pressure in their homes. The fluctuation of water pressure began Saturday due to the low temperatures according to city officials.

The announcement did not include an estimation for how long repairs would take but did say crews were working on the issue.