MLB in preliminary stages of proposal to possibly cut 42 minor league teams

A major league baseball proposal could mean a major change in Erie.

An announcement was made that 42 minor league teams could be cut, one of those being the Erie SeaWolves.

If this proposal does happen, it would go into effect for the 2021 season.

However, the SeaWolves administration is explaining that this is still in the preliminary stages and nothing is decided.

If this proposal goes through, that doesn’t mean the SeaWolves would have to leave the city. Instead, they could be presented to join “the dream league.”

As the SeaWolves and other organizations look to learn more about the proposal, they are letting fans know they can enjoy the 2020 season and this proposal is not a guarantee.

The SeaWolves explained that it is unknown at this time when a final decision will be made.