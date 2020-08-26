Monument is first to honor nonfictional women in Central Park

Jaya Shri, 13, right, stands with friends at the unveiling of a new statue honoring suffragettes in Central Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP / Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (AP) — A bronze statue depicting women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Susan B. Anthony was unveiled in Central Park on Wednesday.

It’s the 167-year-old park’s first monument honoring real historical women — as opposed to fictional heroines like Alice in Wonderland and Shakespeare’s Juliet.

The 14-foot-tall monument to the three 19th-century advocates was dedicated on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the amendment that enshrined women’s right to vote in the U.S. Constitution. It joins prominent men including Hans Christian Andersen, Simón Bolívar, and Alexander Hamilton who are honored with busts and statues in the 840-acre New York City park.