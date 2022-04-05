ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The top Pennsylvania baby names have been following a trend the past few years and one report predicts they’ll stay right on track again in 2022.

Names.org has released its predictions for the most used baby names in 2022 based on data from the Social Security Administration. From Liam for boys to a first-ever number one name for girls, here’s a look at 2022 baby names.

Top Boys Names

For boys, the most popular name in 2020 was Noah. Based on social security data, it looks like Liam, as in Liam Neeson, will take the number one spot for boys in Pennsylvania for 2022, switching spots with Noah.

Several other national favorites are among the top names in Pennsylvania, including Lucas, Benjamin and Oliver, which have remained relevant in Pennsylvania for the past few years.

Pennsylvania also has some state-specific popular names. The names Mason, Owen, and even Jack are in the top 10 for boys in Pennsylvania. Those names, however, aren’t expected to break the top 10 list in any other state for 2022.

Top Girls Names

For girls, the name Olivia looks to be on track to climb from second place to first in 2022. Nearly 600 new baby girls are expected to be named Olivia in Pennsylvania this year. The names Emma, Amelia, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia continue to be favorites in both Pennsylvania and nationally.

Harper, which was number 7 in 2022, is expected to be a top ten name in Pennsylvania, but not in any other state.

Most Popular and Unique in Pennsylvania

Based on the population of Pennsylvania, to be considered popular, a name must have 6,500 births in Pennsylvania since 1880. Top ranking names are the most likely to be seen in Pennsylvania vs. the rest of the country.

BOYS NAMES GIRLS NAMES Francis

Harry

Barry

Bernard

Joseph

Edward

Stanley

Albert

Frederick

Frank

John

Vincent

George

Glenn

Theodore

Eugene

Thomas

Louis

Stephen

Ronald

Leonard

Chester

Walter

Karl

Paul

Raymond

Shawn

Elmer

Robert

William Maryann

Dolores

Rosemarie

Bernadette

Joanne

Marian

Eleanor

Marianne

Beth

Eileen

Jean

Helen

Joan

Michele

Arlene

Antoinette

Anna

Carole

Marlene

Margaret

Maureen

Miriam

Colleen

Jane

Kathleen

Theresa

Agnes

Marie

Florence

Constance

For more data, stats, states and even ideas for your next newborn, you can see the full 2022 prediction and all data by clicking here.