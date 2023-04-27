BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first round of the NFL Draft is hours away, and the mystery of what the Bills will do with their No. 27 pick will soon be cast aside.

However, for now, fans and experts alike are left guessing as to what could unfold on Thursday night. So, who do the NFL Draft experts from various media outlets think the Bills will draft in the first round?

The consensus among the 31 mock drafts from the past 10 days that News 4 compiled is that the Bills will look to bolster their wide receiver room alongside Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at No. 27.

The most popular selection was USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was mocked to the Bills in six different mock drafts.

Addison projects best as a slot receiver in the NFL, but has the capabilities to play outside. His lack of strength is a concern for some draft experts, but his speed and route running stand out. He hauled in 875 yards on 59 receptions with eight touchdowns during the 2022 season as a Trojan, but his best college season came in 2021 at Pitt, when he tallied 100 catches and 1593 yards as well as 17 touchdowns in 14 games.

The 21-year-old won the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football for his stellar 2021 season with the Panthers.

Other prospects that were mocked to the Bills three times, the second-most behind Addison, include Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs and Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

You can view the full list of mock draft selections below.

Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview (April 26)

Josh Reed, News 4: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Heather Prusak, News 4: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Thad Brown, WROC: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Matt Parrino, Syracuse.com: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Sal Capaccio, WGR 550: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Tim Graham, The Athletic: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

You can watch the full BKL Draft Preview show here.

Other NFL Mock Drafts

Charles Davis, NFL.com (April 26): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Cris Collinsworth, PFF (April 26): O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (April 26): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Will Brinson, CBS Sports (April 26): Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

The Athletic Staff (April 26): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football (April 26): O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football (April 26): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Eric Froton, NBC Sports (April 26): Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com (April 25): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (April 25): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports (April 25): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports (April 25): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports (April 25): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

PFF Analysts (April 25): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports (April 25): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

SBNation Staff (April 24): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Peter King, NBC Sports (April 24): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Eric Edholm, NFL.com (April 24): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Nate Davis, USA Today (April 24): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Matt Miller, ESPN (April 23): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (April 21): Jordan Addison, WR, USC (Selected at No. 20 after mock trade with Seahawks)

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com (April 20): Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, ESPN (April 18): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (April 17): Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports (April 17): O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida