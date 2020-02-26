1  of  2
Breaking News
Erie attorney charged with forgery and theft 17-year-old found guilty of fatally shooting an Erie man

MSU Graduate named new CEO of Disney

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney says its net income fell 39% in the latest quarter. Net income for the fiscal third quarter, which ended June 29, 2019, fell to $1.76 billion, from $2.92 billion last year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BURBANK, Calif. (WLNS) – A Michigan State University graduate has been named Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective immediately.

Bob Chapek earned an MBA from MSU and most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO of what I truly believe is the greatest company in the world, and to lead our exceptionally talented and dedicated cast members and employees,” Mr. Chapek said.

Former CEO Bob Iger will remain executive chairman through the end of his contract Dec. 31, 2021, according to reports by the Associated Press.

“Bob (Chapek) will be the seventh CEO in Disney’s nearly 100-year history, and he has proven himself exceptionally qualified to lead the Company into its next century,” said Iger.

In Mr. Chapek’s new role as CEO, he will directly oversee all of the Company’s business segments and corporate functions. Mr. Chapek will report to the Executive Chairman, Mr. Iger, and the Board of Directors. He will be appointed to the Board at a later date. A new head of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will be named at a future time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar