NAS Pensacola opens after securing safety from bomb threat

UPDATE (4:37 PM) — The shelter in place is lifted and gates are open at NAS Pensacola.
UPDATE (4:00 PM) — As NAS Pensacola continues to secure the area, they ask everyone to remain sheltered in place.
UPDATE (1:28 PM) — NAS Pensacola remains secured as authorities monitor the area for any perceived threat.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola announced on Facebook the base is currently secured due to a bomb threat. Both gate entrances are closed until further notice.
Those on base are ordered to shelter until further notice.
