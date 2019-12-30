NASA Astronaut Christina Koch breaks record for longest single spaceflight by a woman

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch made history on Saturday.

She has now broken the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Koch has been on the International Space Station for 289 days as of Saturday, exceeding the record of Peggy Whitson, who spent 288 days in space.

Koch will stay on the space station until February 2020. That time frame will fall just shy of the longest single spaceflight by any NASA Astronaut.

Koch said she hopes the record for the longest spaceflight by a female Astronaut will be exceeded again, as soon as possible.