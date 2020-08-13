NASA launches laser beam at moon, receives signal back for first time ever

NASA launched laser beams at the moon and they say they’ve received a signal back! It’s the first time a beam NASA sent out to the moon has bounced back.

Scientists launched the light at a reflector that’s about 240,000 miles away from earth. It sits on a spacecraft that’s in the moon’s orbit.

NASA aims a beam of light at the reflector and they time it to see how long it takes to return.

Scientists believe that receiving this signal could help in the study of the universe’s physics. One thing they’ve already discovered is that the earth and the moon are slowly drifting apart.