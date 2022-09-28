Coffee chains across the country are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and freebies. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Wake up and smell the (heavily discounted) coffee.

Coffee chains including Caribou, Dunkin’ and Dutch Bros. are once again celebrating National Coffee Day by offering free and discounted coffee — or other perks and promotions — to customers in need of a pick-me-up on Sept. 29.

After all, Americans just can’t get enough of the stuff. Coffee consumption in the U.S. has only increased in recent years, with 66% of Americans describing themselves as daily coffee drinkers — a two-decade high, according to a March 2022 report from the National Coffee Association.

Looking to hop on the bandwagon? There’s no better opportunity than National Coffee Day. Here are just some of the shops offering discounted drinks on Sept. 29:

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee’s rewards members — known as Perks members — can redeem a medium handcrafted beverage (Nitro Pumpkin Latte, Caramel ‘High-Rise,’ etc,) for only $3 at participating locations on Sept. 29. Not a member? Simply download the app and sign up on the spot.

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29.

Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros is offering something potentially more valuable than a free cup of coffee: a free year’s worth of coffee. On Sept. 29, the chain’s Dutch Rewards customers can scan their Dutch Pass at any of the chain’s 600-plus locations to be entered for a chance to win. See details here.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme locations across the country are offering free brewed coffee to all guests on Sept. 29, no purchase necessary. Those who belong to Krispy Kreme Rewards can also nab a free doughnut of their choosing.

Panera Bread

Panera is launching a whole week of deals in honor of National Coffee Day, starting with two free months of membership to its Unlimited Sip Club for customers who subscribe (at $10.99 per month) on Sept. 29. (Existing members will be offered a $2 discount on select drinks).

Subsequent deals include discounts on food, gift cards and delivery fees. Check out Panera’s press release for details.

Peet’s Coffee

Guests at Peet’s can redeem a small drip coffee with any purchase on Sept. 29. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, customers at Peet’s will also be treated to 20% off on in-store purchases of coffee beans, pods or espresso capsules, and online shoppers at Peets.com can take advantage of a 20% discount sitewide.

Pilot Flying J

Customers at more than 650 of Pilot Flying J travel centers can redeem an in-app deal for a free cup of hot, iced, cold-brew or frozen coffee on Sept. 29. The deal includes the chain’s new flavored coffees, which include bourbon-pecan, Southern-pecan and Cinnabon pumpkin-spice.

Sheetz

Customers who visit any of Sheetz’ 660-plus locations can get a free cold-brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item. The promotion can only be redeemed in the Sheetz app, but anyone can download the app and become a loyalty member for free.

Wawa

On Sept. 29 — and every other day in September, for that matter — any teacher or school administrator can grab a free coffee at Wawa by identifying themselves as an educator to an associate.