A pioneer of modern political comedy has died.

Tom Smothers of the comedy duo Smothers Brothers died on Tuesday. Smothers and his brother Dick Smothers costarred in the “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.”

According to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, Tom Smothers used comedy to push boundaries and political consciousness. His comedy satirized politics, combated racism and protested the Vietnam War.

The National Comedy Center added that “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” paved the way for shows like Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show and late-night talk shows.

“Their TV show, their CBS show, that ran from 1967-1969, ‘the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour’ was really a landmark television show in terms of reaching a new generation and using comedy to talk about real things going on in the country,” said Gary Hahn of the National Comedy Center.

The Smothers Brothers exhibit at the National Comedy Center includes the legendary comedian’s instruments, as well as correspondence between Tom and at-the-time president Lyndon Johnson.

Tom Smothers died of cancer at the age of 86.