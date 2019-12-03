New baby giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo now has a name

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – The Cincinnati Zoo says its new baby giraffe now has a name.

The male calf was born on Nov. 23 and has been named Theo.

Theo was sired by Kimba, a 12-year-old male giraffe who died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves.

Officials say he is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar