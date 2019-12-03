New baby giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo now has a name

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – The Cincinnati Zoo says its new baby giraffe now has a name.
The male calf was born on Nov. 23 and has been named Theo.
Theo was sired by Kimba, a 12-year-old male giraffe who died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves.
Officials say he is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo.
Baby giraffe kisses from Theo! 😘❤️ This mama's boy is now 144 pounds! pic.twitter.com/F1cWD2LQ0M— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) December 3, 2019
Hello, my name is Theo! “We picked the name Theo because it means divine gift. He was the gift that our team needed following the death of the calf’s dad a week before he arrived” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals. https://t.co/7mJUGGfHpw pic.twitter.com/E2L5cu5lp5— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) December 2, 2019