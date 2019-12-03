New baby giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo now has a name

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – The Cincinnati Zoo says its new baby giraffe now has a name.

The male calf was born on Nov. 23 and has been named Theo.

Theo was sired by Kimba, a 12-year-old male giraffe who died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves.

Officials say he is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo.

Baby giraffe kisses from Theo! 😘❤️ This mama's boy is now 144 pounds! pic.twitter.com/F1cWD2LQ0M — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) December 3, 2019