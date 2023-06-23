NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers wishing to show off their local pride now have the chance to do so in the form of new regional-themed license plates.

The two new license plates, one that is Buffalo Bills-themed and another that features a specialty regional design with Niagara Falls, were unveiled by officials with the New York State DMV on Friday.

Courtesy: New York State DMV

Courtesy: New York State DMV

“We’re trying to diversify the plates for New Yorkers so that they can brag about where they’re from,” Mark Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State DMV, said.

In addition to the newly unveiled Western New York plate, a handful of other regions around the state have had their own versions unveiled, including Long Island and the Capital regions.

The new license plates cost $60 for one featuring a number assigned by the DMV, and $91.25 for one with personalized text. Those interested can purchase a Buffalo Bills custom plate here, and a Western New York regional plate featuring Niagara Falls here.