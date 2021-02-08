New details emerge after body of woman found along I-80

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police have released new details, as the body of a woman found near I-80 in Union County remains unidentified.
Officials responded to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the
They say the woman is a white female, possibly of Asian or Native American descent with brown hair. Officials believe her to be in her 20’s to 40’s, about 5’02” to 5’06” in height and approximately 120 to 140 pounds.
Police say they believe the victim has traveled through the states of Indiana and Wisconsin between February 4 and February 6.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Milton at (570) 524-2662 and speak to Trooper Tyler Watson or Corporal Adrian Bordner.
