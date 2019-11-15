New details emerge regarding Santa Clarita school shooting

New details today on the deadly school shooting in California. Police say it all unfolded in just 16 seconds.

The shooter wounded several classmates, killing two of them. Now, we’re learning about the off-duty first responders who were able to rush to the scene so quickly, because they were already on campus.

ABC’s Janai Norman has the latest.

Overnight, dozens of people gathered to remember the victims of America’s latest school shooting.

Police in Santa Clarita say on Thursday morning, a high school student killed two classmates who were among a group gathering near the school’s entrance before classes began.

Police say it was the shooter’s 16th birthday.

According to investigators, it took only 16 seconds for the teen to pull a gun out of his backpack, shoot several students, then turn the gun on himself.

Students and teachers inside rushed to place chairs against the doors for security, just as they practiced in lock down drills.

“It was just a normal Thursday. Our biggest problem was, you know, about the dance on Saturday, or if you forgot to do your homework. All of a sudden, it’s life or death,” said Lauren Farmer, student.

Moments after the shots rang out, the first responders on the scene were three off-duty law enforcement personnel who had just dropped off their own children at school.

One arrived at the shooting scene in mere seconds.

“He had just dropped off a family member and was exiting and driving away when he saw children running away from the gunfire and become the very first person on the scene,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County.

Anguished parents rushed to the school, some saying they had prepared for a day like this, even setting up an emergency meeting place.

The two victims killed include a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Three other students were wounded. The gunman, overnight, is listed as in grave condition.