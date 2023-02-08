A News Nation correspondent was arrested at a press conference in Ohio with Governor Mike DeWine over the evacuation order and chemical hazards after a dangerous train derailment.

Minutes after News Nation correspondent Evan Lambert reported live during a press conference in East Palestine, he was thrown on the ground by authorities, roughed up, handcuffed and arrested.

Lambert was covering this press conference from the back of the room.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the situation during that press conference.

“It’s always been my practice, that if I’m doing a press conference, if someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking to the people back in the channel, they have every right to do that. If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they couldn’t do that, that was wrong. There was nothing that I authorized, and it certainly is something I would not want to see happen,” said Mike DeWine, Governor of Ohio.

The charges Lambert is facing include disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.