NY laws that will take effect beginning in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a busy year for lawmakers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislation was passed that prevents evictions, provides testing, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.

It may be easy to forget heading into the new year there are other laws that will be taking effect. Below is a recap of laws that will be taking effect beginning in 2021.

On December 31, 2020, the state’s minimum wage increased to $12.50 an hour outside of New York City. In Long Island and Westchester County, minimum wage increased to $14 an hour.

Eligible employees will be eligible for 12 weeks of paid family leave beginning January 1, 2021. Employees who use paid family leave will be able to receive 67% of their weekly earnings- up to $971.61 a week.

Revisions to the residential-commercial urban exemption program forcing yearly recertification to make sure applicants are in compliance with the rules of the tax exemption program. A percentage of renovated buildings with this exemption must be used for residential.

Stretch limousines altered on or after January 1, 2021, will have to have at least two safety belts in the front seat and a safety belt in the rear for each passenger.

With the exception of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, NY EZPass rates will be frozen as of January 1, 2021. Travelers with an EZPass from out of state will pay 15% more than current NY EZPass rates. Travelers who choose tolls by mail will pay 30% more than NY EZPass customers.

Effective January 1, 2021, a recount of elections will take place if the margin of victory is less than 20 votes, is 0.5% or less, or “where one million or more ballots have been cast and the margin of victory is less than 5,000 votes,” according to the state Senate website.

Persons born after January 1, 1988 must take a boating safety course before getting a boating license.

As of February 15, 2021, the Child Parents Security Act gives the “intended” parents of children born through “third party reproduction” methods like sperm or egg donation, embryos, or surrogacy full parental rights and obligations which include the ability to make medical decisions for the child(ren).

Beginning February 9, 2021, companies (ie. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+) must notify customers at least 15 days in advance before auto-renewing service contracts.

Beginning in 2021, the out of pocket cost for insulin cannot exceed $100 for a 30-day supply for patients with health insurance.