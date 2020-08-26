NYSDEC wildland firefighting crew traveling west to help contain high priority wildfires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday announced that a crew of ten wildland firefighters from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is traveling to the Rocky Mountains to help in the efforts to contain high priority wildfires in the region.

The trained wildland firefighters reportedly include a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters from the ranks of Forest Rangers and other DEC programs. The New York crew will reportedly receive their assignment once they arrive and join firefighting crews from other states.

“Neighbors help neighbors and just as other states have helped New York during its darkest hours, we are here to lend a hand in their time of need,” Governor Cuomo said. “I thank these brave men and women for stepping up and showing just what New York Tough really means.”



The New York crew is reportedly expected to support firefighting efforts for two weeks in one of the following western states – California, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, or Kansas. In addition to helping contain the western wildfires and minimize damage, these crews will also gain valuable experience that can be used to fight wildfires in New York.



DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “DEC’s wildland firefighters protect our communities and vital habitat across the state. And for more than 40 years, New York has stood ready to assist other states during manmade and natural disasters. I commend our firefighters and wish for their safe and speedy return.”

In 1979, New York reportedly sent its first firefighting crew to help western states with large wildfires. On average, one or two crews have been sent as needed to help with wildfires every year since.

All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are reportedly either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.