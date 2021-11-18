Odor-Eaters issues recalls of certain aerosol sprays, according to FDA

FILE – This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. FDA officials on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed and developed entirely at home. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Odor-Eaters is voluntarily recalling a total of 41 lots of two spray products due to the presence of a harmful chemical.

Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of their Odor-Eaters aerosol products.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. People can be exposed by breathing, eating or absorbing it through the skin. It can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, and it can also cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The affected Odor-Eaters spray products are used as antifungal and foot odor-reducing agents.

If you come into contact with one of the aerosol cans listed HERE:

Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have the product(s) should stop using or selling these specific Odor-Eaters spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these spray products.

Consumers and health professionals are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program by submitting a report HERE:

To date, Odor-Eaters has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

