Officers rescue duck shot by an arrow in Washington Park

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — A mallard duck is recuperating after being shot with an arrow in Washington Park.

The Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a complaint describing a mallard with an arrow sticking out of its body. Over two days—so as not to stress him out—three environmental conservation police officers captured the duck with a net gun.

They clipped the arrow and transported him to a local veterinarian for treatment to remove the arrow completely.

The DEC says:

Mallards are protected federally and in New York

Hunting waterfowl is not allowed in Washington Park

Waterfowl hunting season is over

Environmental conservation officers say the incident likely happened between March 21 and March 25. They want anyone with information leading to the prosecution of the parties responsible for shooting the duck to call the 24-hour DEC Dispatch Center at (877) 457-5680.