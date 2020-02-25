Official cause of death released for Big E elephant Beulah

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has determined the official cause of death of Beulah, an elephant that died at the Eastern States Exposition fairground in West Springfield in September 2019.

According to a USDA spokeswoman, Beulah died from “septicemia from pyometra,” a uterine infection. The Big E told 22News back in September 2019 that Beulah died from a heart attack. USDA full statement below:

In situations like this, USDA evaluates the circumstances of the death to determine whether an Animal Welfare Act noncompliance caused the death. That was done in this case, and it was determined that Beulah was receiving appropriate veterinary care at the time of her death. Lyndsay Cole, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Beulah was owned by R.W. Commerford and Sons in Connecticut. She was on display at The Big E before her death.

The popular elephant and Big E crowd favorite was 54-years-old.