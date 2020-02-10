One killed, two police officers injured in shooting at an Arkansas Walmart

Police tape blocks off a Walmart store parking lot in Forrest City, Ark., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Police say at least three people, including two officers, have been shot this Walmart in eastern Arkansas. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

One person was killed and two police officers were injured during a shooting inside an Arkansas Walmart earlier today, Monday, February 10th.

Authorities say a man at the store was making threats, threatening to blow the store up.

Police were called to the scene. When they approached, the man open fired.

One officer was taken to a local hospital, while the other was airlifted to Memphis. The suspect was killed.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Division is working with the Forrest City Police to investigate the shooting.