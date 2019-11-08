One teen and one adult have been arrested in connection to theft of SUV with kids inside in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mercedes SUV and the suspects who stole the vehicle Wednesday from a New Haven school with two young children still inside were located Thursday.

Timeline:

Wednesday:

5:30p.m.: A New Haven mom left two of her young children – a 10-month-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy – in her car with the keys inside in the parking lot of Roberto Clemente School in New Haven while she went inside to pick up another of her children from the after school program.

A few minutes later, she emerged with her child and watched as her Mercedes SUV was stolen, with two of her children inside.

6:15p.m.: Police confirmed that the children had been found by a Good Samaritan off exit 8 on I-91 where the thief had dumped them.

The children were reported as unharmed and brought to the hospital for evaluation where they were reunited with their mother.

Thursday:

3:00p.m.: Police reported that they had located the stolen grey/black Mercedes SUV involved at Eblens in West Haven.

3:45pm: Police reported that they have arrested two suspects in the incident.

WEB EXTRA: Full press conference from New Haven Police Thursday afternoon

The suspects are 14 years old and 18 years old.

The 14-year-old (whom has a prior record) was the one who got in the SUV and drove off.

The car was spotted Wednesday night, but when detectives tried to pull it over, the teen driver got away.

The detective who knew the teen well from prior encounters, found him in the morning and arrested him.

In a police interview this morning, the teen confessed to the incident.

The 18-year-old was arrested on separate charges of being in possession of stolen items from the stolen vehicle.

The Department of Children and Families has been contacted. No word on if the mother will be charged.

