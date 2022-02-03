Pa. Department of Health expresses growing concern over statewide blood shortage

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank in Hummelstown to give an update on the critical statewide blood shortage.

This comes as the number of regular donors continues to sharply decrease.

“The critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation is still a major concern as COVID-19 has prevented some donors from giving blood and impacted the scheduling of blood drives,” Dr. Johnson said.

Roughly 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily in the United States, according to the press release. Dr. Johnson says blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses.

To donate blood, make an appointment with a local blood bank or visit an upcoming blood drive in your community. The Department of Health listed five major blood donation centers in Pennsylvania that individuals can look into, which include:

To learn more about donating blood visit the department’s webpage by clicking here.