Pa. Health Department bans non-FDA approved products from medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Changed are coming to the state’s medical-marijuana program.

The department of health is banning the use of products that contain additives not approved by the FDA. This affects vaporized medical marijuana products. On the Department of Health’s website, there is a list of more than 600 products the department wants people to stop using.

They have also asked growers and processors to stop selling the items listed.

An email sent to Patients and Caregivers who are a part of the medical Marijuana Program said the following:

The Department of Health is committed to ensuring that the Medical Marijuana Program is operating appropriately and effectively. As you know the De[apartment recently conducted a statewide review of all vaporized medical marijuana products containing added ingredients. After finishing this review, the Department has determined that certain vaporized medical marijuana products containing some added ingredients have not been approved for inhalation by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Office of Medical Marijuana

However, the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition is not happy about the agency’s decision. In a press statement, they said the following: