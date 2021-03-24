Pa. lottery adds ‘Quick Cash’ to Cash 5 game

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is revamping the Cash 5 game by launching “Quick Cash.”

The Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game. With the addition of the Quick Cash game, players will also have a chance to instantly win $2 or $6. Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said the last time the Pennsylvania Lottery made any changes to the Cash 5 game was in 2008.

“We listened to our players and we heard what they wanted: more chances to win and higher jackpots,” Svitko said.

As a result of the changes, the cost to play is changing from $1 to $2. Players who play Cash 5 with Quick Cash will receive their usual ticket for the evening drawing and will receive a separate ticket for the Quick Cash portion and have a chance to instantly win $2 or $6.

“Lottery games, like Cash 5 with Quick Cash, help us generate funds that pay for vital programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians every day,” Svitko said. “These programs provide property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.”