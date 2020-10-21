Pat Chamber steps down as Penn State Basketball Coach after internal investigation

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers reacts to a score by Lamar Stevens during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has announced that Pat Chambers will be stepping down as the Nittany Lion’s head basketball coach, in a release.

The release cites the resignation comes after an internal investigation of new allegations of showed inappropriate conduct by Chambers.

“The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated’s article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices,” the release continued.

Head men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers resigns. https://t.co/78GaOGhgXF — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 21, 2020

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sources: Pat Chambers is stepping down as Penn State's head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 21, 2020

The news comes while Penn State is preparing for their 2020 College Basketball Season.

They’re coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent history, finishing the 2019-2020 season 21-10, with a potential to make the NCAA Tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Chambers has been the head coach of the Nittany Lions since 2011. He will finish his career 148–150 with the Nittany Lions.

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour has named assistant coach Jim Ferry as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.